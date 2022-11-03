New Youth Service Bureau building breaks ground in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a new safe place for teens in need to be able to go?

The new Youth Service Bureau building will be located in St. Joe County. It aims to help the group serve many teens who are in need of help.

It’s a $7.5-million-dollar investment in local youth.

“We touch so many kids’ lives in such a positive way,” said Terry L. Clark, Board of Directors. “And we’re trying to be very proactive, with our outreach programs. We try to get to these vulnerable youths to make sure they know that they have an outlet that they can come to. That’s why YSB plays such a big part.”

Once site work is complete, YSB hopes to start major construction of the building in the spring. And they still have just under a million to raise toward the new facility.

To donate simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.