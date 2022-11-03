NBC News releases data on early voting trends in Indiana

(WNDU) - NBC News is showcasing new data about early voting in the Hoosier state.

So far, more than 330,000 early votes have been cast. 12 percent of those votes were mail-in, while 68 percent were in-person.

According to NBC, more Republicans (49 percent) have voted early compared to Democrats (40 percent).

Meanwhile, a majority of early voters are 65 or older (62 percent).

For more details, click here.

(WNDU)

(WNDU)

(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.