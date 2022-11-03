Michigan secretary of state gives updates on early voting, election security

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s secretary of state held a news conference Thursday regarding some of the upcoming elections in the state.

According to Sec. Jocelyn Benson, 1.3 million Michiganders have cast a ballot so far, and she expects over 3 million more people to join them before Election Day on Nov. 8.

During the conference, Benson also pointed out that her office and other officials are working to keep the elections safe and fair. She says the state is more than ready.

“I’m confident in this because election officials and law enforcement are more prepared than ever before to immediately address any attempt to interfere or disrupt the election’s process or intimidate voters, she said. “And they will work with us to ensure all voters are safe and their rights are protected.”

Benson also says voters should be patient for the final results, as the results for most state elections should be reported by the afternoon or evening the day after the election.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.