A look at the numbers: Early voting trends in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Hoosiers are heading to the polls early to make their voices heard in the upcoming midterm elections.

As of Nov. 1, 8,434 people have voted early in St. Joseph County.

2,885 of those are mailed-in ballots, while 5.418 voted in-person.

In 2018, 14,200 people voted early, with 10,580 of them voting in-person.

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8. To find locations and hours for early voting for your county, click here.

