A look at the numbers: Early voting trends in St. Joseph County

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Hoosiers are heading to the polls early to make their voices heard in the upcoming midterm elections.

As of Nov. 1, 8,434 people have voted early in St. Joseph County.

  • 2,885 of those are mailed-in ballots, while 5.418 voted in-person.

In 2018, 14,200 people voted early, with 10,580 of them voting in-person.

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 8. To find locations and hours for early voting for your county, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Youth sports complex closer to reality
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Berrien Hills Golf Club development
New life coming to former Berrien Hills Golf Club
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich.
Construction on the 40-acre property will start in the spring.
New sports complex given approval in St. Joseph Township

Latest News

According to Sec. Jocelyn Benson, 1.3 million Michiganders have cast a ballot so far.
Michigan secretary of state gives updates on early voting, election security
NBC News is showcasing new data about early voting in the Hoosier state.
NBC News releases data on early voting trends in Indiana
The president and CEO of Michigan's Chamber of Commerce spoke in Niles on Wednesday about the...
Michigan Chamber President discusses importance of midterm election races
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor