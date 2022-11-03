Irish men’s basketball wins exhibition over Xavier (La.) 67-52

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team took the court at Purcell Pavilion Wednesday night for a preseason exhibition ahead of its regular season opener next week.

While the Golden Domers defeated the Xavier (La.) Gold Rush 67-52, it wasn’t necessarily a cakewalk. Xavier made it a one possession game midway through the first half, 18-17, before Notre Dame tightened up its defense.

Meanwhile, a Xavier three-pointer at 14:07 in the second half cut the Notre Dame lead to 41-37. However, that’s when Dane Goodwin scored eight of Notre Dame’s next 12 points to help the Irish eventually secure the victory.

Goodwin led the team with 21 points. He also had a team-high 10 rebounds and was a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

“They’re pounding us on the backboard and trapping and running around,” said Head Coach Mike Brey after the game. “That’s kind of what we’re going to see when we get into the real bullets. We got a little game pressure on us and had to make some plays and had some new guys in a Notre Dame uniform and kind of learning about your group.”

“There’s a lot to build off of,” Goodwin said. “I think we’re in a good spot. We have a week until our first official game next Thursday. We’re going to watch some film tomorrow, the next few days, and kind of address it and move forward with it. But there’s definitely something to build off of. We’ve got plenty of experience, plenty of young guys that are ready to contribute, and I think we’ve got a good squad.”

For the full box score, click here.

Notre Dame opens its season next Thursday at Purcell Pavilion against Radford. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

