Gretchen Whitmer stops in Benton Harbor ahead of Tuesday’s election

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Benton Harbor gets a visit from Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) , the second Michigan Gubernatorial candidate to come to town in as many weeks.

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad touted how he and the governor worked together to fix the lead issue for Benton Harbor residents. Whitmer says she not only wants to build on the momentum from this term, but also take on issues like codifying reproductive rights in Michigan and supporting teachers.

“Tough times call for tough people,” Whitmer said while addressing a crowd of supporters at The Livery in Benton Harbor.

Governor Whitmer says she’s still the one for the job after handling a lot of challenges during the last four years.

“A polar vortex, a global pandemic, 500-year flooding events, threats on my life, 33 recall attempts, we’ve had a divisive national election, and we’ve had to weather a horrible school shooting,” she said.

While looking toward the future, Whitmer says she’s also looking to strengthen the people who build that future, teachers and students.

“Record investment in public education. Equalizing the education of our students and then bringing more in to ensure we’re dropping class sizes and having before and after school programming,” Whitmer said.

“She did come in here and threaten to close our schools and it was a brutal conversation, but she listened, and our schools are still open,” said Benton Harbor Community Activist Trenton Bowens.

Bowens says Whitmer has made it possible for people like him and his family who want to go back to school.

Another big part of her platform is protecting reproductive rights.

“The only reason Michigan is still a pro-choice state right now is because of my lawsuit. That too is a reason to get people to vote,” she said.

That resonated with another Michigan voter from Niles.

“I have daughters so it’s huge in my household for the reproductive rights of women to make their own choices. She definitely supports that and we support that as a household,” said Local UAW 383 Bargaining Chairman Mark Prillwitz.

Governor Whitmer said there’s an important question those living in the Benton Harbor area should ask themselves when they’re at the polls, and that’s whether or not they can drink their water.

Benton Harbor residents have been threatened by lead in their water since the last election cycle, but the latest reports claim 99.6% of the lead water lines have now been replaced, 5-months earlier than when they were scheduled to be completed.

The governor says Berrien County voters should look at her response to the Benton Harbor water crisis when deciding who the next leader of the state should be.

Other highlights from the campaign stop include recognizing the next generation of voters, four of which were Benton Harbor high school students who registered and cast their ballots today.

“The question is are we going to go backward or are we going to keep driving forward? We say let’s keep our foot on the accelerator whether it’s voter’s rights, women’s rights, or it all these fundamentals that make people’s lives better, we’re making progress and we got to keep going forward,” Whitmer said.

Come Nov. 8th, we’ll find out if Michigan supports her or her opponent Tudor Dixon (R) who visited Benton Harbor on Oct. 26th.

