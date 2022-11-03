Fundraiser held for Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Center for Hospice Care held a record-breaking fundraiser on Wednesday.

Over 300 people gathered at the Lerner Theater in Elkhart for a “Circle of Caring Award Dinner.”

“Center for Hospice is a beautiful organization that can help facilitate end of life living that is respectful for, not only the patient, but the families as well,” said Award Recipient Dr. Bruce Newswanger.

“It’s that everybody has the right to live until their very last breath with dignity,” said Award Recipient Tim Portolese.

Center for Hospice Care has helped thousands of families across Michiana.

Their mission is to improve the quality of life through hospice, home health, grief counseling and community education.

“Elkhart being actually one of the origins of Center for Hospice. We decided to bring the fundraiser back home,” said Portolese.

Portolese and Newswanger are both passionate about hospice care, and were honored for their work and dedication during the dinner.

“It’s quite an honor to be chosen for this event this evening, but it’s more...It’s important that it is to facilitate bringing people together in support for Center for Hospice, which is the true honorees tonight,” said Newswanger.

“I did serve two terms on the Board of Directors for Center for Hospice; and then subsequently I served on the capital campaign that built the Mishawaka house. So I went out and raised the money to do so,” said Portolese.

The fundraising event will help the organization better deliver care to patients in Elkhart County.

They raised over $400,000 at Wednesday night’s fundraiser.

