City of South Bend hosting sign-up events for Energy Assistance, Utility Assistance Program

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and need help with your bills, the city is lending a hand.

The city’s Utility Assistance Program was designed to help people cover past-due water bills, as well as current and future electric, heating, and water expenses.

The Utility Assistance Program helps reduce water and sewer bills for those within income guidelines who receive sewer from the city.

Meanwhile, the Energy Assistance Program is a one-time annual benefit during the winter months to help with electric, heating, and water expenses.

The first sign-up event is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Western Branch Library located at 611 Lombardy Drive in South Bend.

Click here for a full schedule of sign-up events.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Youth sports complex closer to reality
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Berrien Hills Golf Club development
New life coming to former Berrien Hills Golf Club
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, six felonies
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, 6 felonies
Construction on the 40-acre property will start in the spring.
New sports complex given approval in St. Joseph Township

Latest News

Alix is looking for a forever family through the Indiana Adoption Program.
Wednesday’s Child: Alix is still waiting
The event poster for Alice in Wonderland.
Bethel University to perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’
REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo in March 2023
Jay Leno
Jay Leno to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo in March 2023