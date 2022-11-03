City of South Bend hosting sign-up events for Energy Assistance, Utility Assistance Program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and need help with your bills, the city is lending a hand.

The city’s Utility Assistance Program was designed to help people cover past-due water bills, as well as current and future electric, heating, and water expenses.

The Utility Assistance Program helps reduce water and sewer bills for those within income guidelines who receive sewer from the city.

Meanwhile, the Energy Assistance Program is a one-time annual benefit during the winter months to help with electric, heating, and water expenses.

The first sign-up event is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Western Branch Library located at 611 Lombardy Drive in South Bend.

Click here for a full schedule of sign-up events.

