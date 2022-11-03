Celebrating National Sandwich Day at Oh Mamma’s

16 Morning News Now learned the secret to making the perfect sandwich.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November 3 is the day to celebrate one of America’s favorite lunch items: it’s National Sandwich Day.

16 Morning News Now stopped by a local cheese shop on Thursday.

Oh Mamma’s on the Avenue also sells some delicious sandwiches.

And according to cheesemonger Lauren Stephenson, there is a secret to making the perfect sandwich.

“It’s a bite for every bite,” Stephenson said. “You want to layer your meats and your cheese so that when you bite into that sandwich, you get a little bit of every component that you’re adding to it. The cheese is just a little bit thicker, the meat’s nice and thin.”

Good-quality bread, meat and cheese also make a huge difference.

And if you don’t feel like making your own sandwich on National Sandwich Day, Oh Mamma’s has you covered.

The shop is open Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oh Mamma’s is also offering a variety of classes coming up.

To learn more, visit their Instagram page by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Youth sports complex closer to reality
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
Berrien Hills Golf Club development
New life coming to former Berrien Hills Golf Club
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, six felonies
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, 6 felonies
Murder conviction affirmed for woman sentenced in Army sergeant husband’s shooting death

Latest News

The next time the Irish take the court at Purcell Pavilion will be the regular season opener...
Irish women's basketball beats Truman State in exhibition
Notre Dame welcomed an NAIA opponent to town for a preseason exhibition Wednesday night.
Irish men's basketball wins scrimmage over Xavier (La.) 67-52
For the second straight season, the Northridge Raiders will face an undefeated team in the...
Northridge meets NorthWood in sectional championship
Chuck's Weather 11322
Chuck's Weather 11322