Celebrating National Sandwich Day at Oh Mamma’s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - November 3 is the day to celebrate one of America’s favorite lunch items: it’s National Sandwich Day.

16 Morning News Now stopped by a local cheese shop on Thursday.

Oh Mamma’s on the Avenue also sells some delicious sandwiches.

And according to cheesemonger Lauren Stephenson, there is a secret to making the perfect sandwich.

“It’s a bite for every bite,” Stephenson said. “You want to layer your meats and your cheese so that when you bite into that sandwich, you get a little bit of every component that you’re adding to it. The cheese is just a little bit thicker, the meat’s nice and thin.”

Good-quality bread, meat and cheese also make a huge difference.

And if you don’t feel like making your own sandwich on National Sandwich Day, Oh Mamma’s has you covered.

The shop is open Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oh Mamma’s is also offering a variety of classes coming up.

