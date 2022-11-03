Cass County Commissioners vote to upgrade historic courthouse

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Courthouse is getting some new life and new funding to renovate the historic building.

The Cass County Commissioners approved a project that will see almost $10 million go into modernizing the building.

Most of the funding will come from COVID relief funding, meaning that taxpayers won’t be paying for the changes.

The renovations will be done in early 2024.

