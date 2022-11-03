Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in St. Joseph County, Mich., say a 6-month-old baby boy was killed in a crash involving a drunk driver Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.

Police say Jimenez Lopez, 24, rear ended a stopped vehicle on M-60 that was waiting to turn south onto Angevine Road. The 6-month-old baby boy and the driver of the vehicle that was hit, who police identified as the baby’s mother, were both taken to the hospital.

Police say the mother suffered minor injuries, but the baby, Alden Adams, died from his injuries.

(WNDU)

Meanwhile, Lopez was located approximately 150 yards from his crashed vehicle in a corn field with minor injuries and admitted to responding authorities that he had been drinking and was trying to evade police by crawling away from the crash scene.

With the help of Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Lopez was identified as a Mexican citizen who is currently in the U.S. illegally and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Lopez was taken into custody. The crash is currently still under investigation.

Deputies were assisted by Mendon Police Dept, Mendon Fire Dept, Lifecare Ambulance, Three Rivers Fire Department, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Bowers Towing and MDOT.

