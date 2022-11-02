Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka.

The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night.

Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids.

“We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here for everybody,” said Founder of Card & Associates Andy Card.

They say there is a big need for this type of facility.

“Mayor Wood has just been outstanding to work with and it’s really important for what we do that there’s support from the top,” said Card.

“It’s a big deal for the community and we are usually embraced, especially because we work with the schools. We work with programs who are already here,” said Card.

The two hundred, seventy thousand square foot facility would be located north of Juday Creek and west of the future projected extension of Veterans Parkway.

“It will have eight indoor basketball courts, two indoor turf fields, and so we will be hosting national and global volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball and soccer tournaments...,” said Card.

Mishawaka leaders and Card & Associates also said it will help grow the economy.

“And we’re trying to figure out ways to fill their hotel rooms and bring business to the community when there was non Notre Dame events...We believe that this facility, full stabilized, will bring...$65 million of revenue that’s not currently coming,” said Card.

The project comes with a $40 million price tag that includes taxpayer money and other sources of revenue.

Card & Associates has built similar facilities in Indianapolis.

The Mishawaka City Council will vote on the project at a meeting next Monday.

If approved, construction would begin this spring.

