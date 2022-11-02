Wednesday’s Child: Alix is still waiting

(WNDU) - WNDU first aired the segment featuring Alix in 2020. He was a clever 11-year-old who was quick with his corny jokes.

“Why didn’t the chicken go to the cookout?” said Alix. “He didn’t want to get roasted.”

Grant Me Hope recently reconnected with Alix to find out he still has a fun-loving attitude. He enjoys hanging out with his friends…outside and online.

“I like to play video games with my friends. The video games are Call of Duty, Minecraft, Roblox and Fortnite,” said Alix.

“My best friend would describe me as a very confident and nice boy,” said Alix.

He enjoys being outside to play too.

“I do love to fish and I do love to go swimming,” said Alix. “And I also love to play basketball.”

Alix is a good student and wants to serve his country someday.

“I want to be in the military when I grow up. The branch is the space force. I want to be in the military because so I could serve my country. I could protect them from bad guys. I could be a protector,” said Alix.

Alix has a good idea of what he wants in a new family.

“I would like to live with family that has two parents, mom and dad and older siblings to look up to. It doesn’t matter if it’s a brother or a sister. I would like a cat as well,” said Alix.

He misses that family connection and looks forward to being loved and appreciated.

“I just want a normal family. I would also like my parents who tuck me in at night. I would like my parents to treat me nicely,” said Alix.

