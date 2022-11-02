Students say they’re ready to vote for the first time this Midterm Election

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the Midterm Election less than a week away, first time voters are getting ready to hit the polls.

“Honestly this generation is the one that’s going to be here longer, and I think we need more of an opinion, more of a say than any older generations who’ve had their say,” said Tania Martinez, a first-time voter and student at Indiana University South Bend.

At Indiana University South Bend, the school takes an ‘ask every student approach,’ to voting, that makes sure every student that can vote is registered and educated on the issues on the ballot.

According to IUSB, young people ages 18 to 24 are the least likely to show up at the polls.

“And the fact that young people vote at lower rates than other age groups means that the issues that they care about will not be addressd by politicians,” said Elizabeth Bennion, a Professor of Political Science at IUSB.

Students at IUSB told 16 News Now that they have specific reasons to make sure they cast their vote this election.

“I think there’s a difference between the way my generation chooses to vote and older generations,” Martinez said.

Paige Jones, another first-time voter and IUSB student said, “Majoring in education I have seen a lot of issues in the education system, and anyone that I’m voting for, I’m voting for them specifically for education purposes, especially if they want to change the education system. That’s the issues that I feel passionate about.”

According to the university, young people do tend to be more concerned about certain issues like climate change, and student loan forgiveness.

“As a university of course, we will not tell them where to stand in an issue or who to vote for, but they do recognize that they share some concerns with other young voters, Bennion said.

Last week, IUSB hosted a ‘Party to the Polls’ event to get votes casted early, and on Election Day they will hold a ‘Party at the Polls’ celebration.

The celebration will be held across the street from the voting center at John Adams, at the IUSB sign. T-shirts will be passed out, and voters will be paraded to cast their votes.

