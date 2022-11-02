Potawatomi Zoo announces death of howler monkey Eva
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved animal has passed away at the Potawatomi Zoo.
On Tuesday, the zoo announced that 16-year-old Eva, a black and gold howler monkey, passed away in a Facebook post.
According to the zoo, Eva suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage two weeks ago and never fully recovered despite a dedicated care team providing medical attention.
Rest in peace, Eva!
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.