Potawatomi Zoo announces death of howler monkey Eva

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A beloved animal has passed away at the Potawatomi Zoo.

On Tuesday, the zoo announced that 16-year-old Eva, a black and gold howler monkey, passed away in a Facebook post.

According to the zoo, Eva suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage two weeks ago and never fully recovered despite a dedicated care team providing medical attention.

Rest in peace, Eva!

