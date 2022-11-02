New sports complex given approval in St. Joseph Township

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s full steam ahead now for the St. Joseph Youth Sports complex!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the St. Joseph Township Planning Commission approved the site plans for the complex, which would be located at the corner of Maiden Lane and Hollywood Road, at a meeting Tuesday.

When completed, the complex is expected to have three flag football fields, one rocket football field, one practice football field, three baseball/softball fields, and one Miracle League field, which is handicap accessible.

In addition, the complex will have indoor batting cages, a playground, splash pad, pavilion, and a walking trail around the property with fitness stops.

Construction on the 40-acre property will start in the spring. It will be done in phases as money is raised, with the entry drives, parking lots, and football fields to be built first. None of the fields are expected to be ready in 2023.

