Murder conviction affirmed for woman sentenced in Army sergeant husband’s shooting death

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The conviction of Kemia Hassel in the 2018 murder of her late husband, Tyrone Hassel III, in St. Joseph Township has been affirmed by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the court denied Kemia’s appeal, which was based on a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel. She claimed her lawyers failed to pursue a defense case of “battered partner syndrome” and failed to file a motion to suppress her statements to police.

In an affidavit attached to her motion for a new trial, Kemia claimed she was subjected to extensive physical, verbal, and emotional abuse during her marriage to Tyrone.

Kemia was found guilty by a Berrien County jury in July 2019 of first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Although Kemia did not pull the trigger, evidence throughout her trial in 2019 showed she and her lover, Jeremy Cuellar, plotted the killing so they could be together and collect $400,000 in life insurance from the Army.

Cuellar, who shot Tyrone, ultimately pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, and is serving a 65-to-90-year prison sentence. His appeals to date have also been unsuccessful.

All three were serving in the U.S. Army in South Korea at the time, and all three were on leave.

In police interviews, Kemia initially denied any involvement. But after failing a lie detector test, she admitted to taking part in the killing of her husband by notifying Cuellar of his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Jessie Hanson
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, six felonies
Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, 6 felonies
This is a photo of Adam Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. This image reflects...
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer dies at 38

Latest News

LOGAN’s Holiday Bazaar will return for the first time since the pandemic. .
The LOGAN Holiday Bazaar returns this weekend
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Jackpot weather Wednesday afternoon
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Youth sports complex closer to reality
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka