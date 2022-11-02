Michigan Chamber President discusses importance of midterm election races

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The president and CEO of Michigan’s Chamber of Commerce spoke in Niles on Wednesday about the upcoming midterm elections.

During Jim Holcomb’s meeting with the Greater Niles Economic Club, he spoke on several topics, including his endorsement of Tudor Dixon in the governor’s race, who would replace Rep. Fred Upton’s seat here in Michiana, and Proposal One.

With the upcoming midterms less than a week away, Holcomb says his biggest message for voters is to keep civil discussions around political topics alive.

“I think the most important thing we are communicating to our members and the public at-large is civility,” he said. “Be engaged in this process. It’s so important, but let’s do it the right way. Be an informed voter, have those positive conversations, let’s elect positive problem solvers to help Michigan move forward.”

If you live in Michigan, you can register to vote and vote in person up until and on Election Day. For more information, click here.

