The LOGAN Holiday Bazaar returns this weekend

For the first time since the pandemic, the LOGAN Holiday Bazaar will return this Saturday.
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It may only be November, but you can get into the holiday spirit a little early this weekend.

LOGAN’s Holiday Bazaar will return for the first time since the pandemic. .

Visitors will be able to purchase homemade items created by LOGAN clients.

There will be everything from holiday decorations, to greeting cards, to coffee and even homemade dog treats.

“They spend months preparing for our Holiday Bazaar,” said Kayle Sexton Leonard, the senior director at LOGAN. “Some of them have been working on art since the summer. So, they have put a lot of time and effort into the art they have created.”

The Holiday Bazaar is not a fundraiser for LOGAN. Of the items sold, 70 percent will go back to the clients who created the art.

“They’re really excited to receive a paycheck from the art that they’ve created,” Sexton Leonard said.

The Holiday Bazaar will take place on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

It will take place at LOGAN, located at 2505 E Jefferson Blvd in South Bend.

Cash, check and card will be accepted.

