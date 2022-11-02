Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Clemson vs. Notre Dame

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is potentially playing in its biggest game of the season this Saturday against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers.

In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you: How much would a win over Clemson change your perception of this season?

  • Totally
  • Quite a bit
  • Not much
  • It wouldn’t

To vote in this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, click here.

