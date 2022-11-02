Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll: Clemson vs. Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is potentially playing in its biggest game of the season this Saturday against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers.
In this week’s Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll, we’re asking you: How much would a win over Clemson change your perception of this season?
- Totally
- Quite a bit
- Not much
- It wouldn’t
