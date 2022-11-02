Irish excited for home matchup against No. 4 Clemson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings of the season were released Tuesday night, and while Notre Dame (5-3) is unranked, the Fighting Irish have an opportunity this upcoming weekend to become a ranked team by next week.

A win over No. 4 Clemson (8-0) on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium would certainly put the Irish in the CFP rankings. Clemson is No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll, but the CFP selection committee instead has the Tigers currently slated to make it into the playoff.

Clemson’s last trip to South Bend was in 2020, when the Irish defeated the top-ranked Tigers 47-40 in a double overtime thriller. However, more fans will be at The House That Rockne Built this time around – including many Clemson fans who were unable to make the trip in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Fans storm the field after Notre Dame defeated the Clemson 47-40 in two overtimes in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Source: Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

The Irish went on to play Clemson again that season in the ACC Championship Game, losing 34-10.

Several Notre Dame players who played in the 2020 home game against Clemson spoke about the opportunity to face the Tigers.

“It’s really exciting to be facing a top five team, especially Clemson,” said Isaiah Foskey, defensive lineman. “This is my third time playing them, so it’s just a great atmosphere to play in. Especially at Notre Dame Stadium. It’s just going to be great.”

“I think this is why you come to Notre Dame, for opportunities like these,” said Jarrett Patterson, offensive lineman. “The last night home game of the season. We’re expecting a great crowd, great atmosphere, turn out. It’s just a really great, awesome opportunity for us to go show what Notre Dame football’s all about.”

“It was a great feeling to win away, but we know that this week is a new week,” said Marist Liufau, linebacker. “We emphasized that early on, and we know that we have to earn a win on Saturday by our hard work in practice this week.”

Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night is set for 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game right here on WNDU or on NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

