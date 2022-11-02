Hurricane Lisa heads toward Belize coast in Central America

Hurricane Lisa is pictured in the satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and...
Hurricane Lisa is pictured in the satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is expected to make landfall in Belize.(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane in the western Caribbean as it heads for an expected landfall in Belize.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Wednesday morning.

The storm’s center was about 100 miles (165 kilometers) east-southeast of Belize City and moving west at 15 mph (24 kph).

Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Belize later Wednesday, cross over to northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday.

