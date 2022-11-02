Gov. Holcomb to attend COP27 climate conference in Egypt

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb visits Zürich, Switzerland to meet with officials from Dormakaba,...
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb visits Zürich, Switzerland to meet with officials from Dormakaba, including Riet Cadonau, Chairman of the Board of Directors.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced an economic development trip to Egypt next week.

On Nov. 6, Gov. Holcomb will join more than 200 countries at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Sharm El Sheikl, Egypt.

There, Holcomb will deliver a keynote address about Indiana’s efforts to usher in clean energy infrastructure and innovation to the state’s mixture of energy sources.

“I’m honored to represent Indiana once again on the world stage to share how our state is a national leader in the future of reliable, renewable, affordable energy production. As a home to thriving innovators on the cutting-edge of transportation technology, we seek to be a global hub where the welcome mat is rolled out to partners who want to create the future and collaborate to build it,” Gov. Holcomb said in a press release. “I look forward to highlighting the ongoing ways Hoosiers continue to pioneer the way forward, develop sustainable solutions, and lead productive global conversations.”

He will also deliver a speech discussing Indiana’s role in building the future of electric vehicles.

This is Holcomb’s 14th international trip, and the first time a governor of Indiana has participated in a U.N. COP event.

