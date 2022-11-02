First Alert Forecast: Jackpot weather Wednesday afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Enjoy the sunshine! High 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A mostly clear sky. A slight breeze overnight should keep dense fog out of Michiana. Low 48F. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Near record high temperatures. The Record high is 76F set back in 1987. Forecast High 72F. Low 54F. Wind S at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and warm. Near record high temperatures. The Record high is 75F set back in 2015. Forecast High 72F. Low 58F.

WEEKEND: Our next chance for showers move in this upcoming weekend. Expect rain Saturday morning and ending throughout Saturday evening. Rainfall amounts will not be heavy but will range from 0.25″ to 0.50″.

