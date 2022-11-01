Walton Road Bridge in Berrien County closed to traffic again

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Walton Road Bridge that connects Buchanan Township with the city of Buchanan will once again be closed to resume construction.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11. The work is part of the Walton Road Bridge Project and will focus on bridge deck maintenance. The bridge was closed to traffic earlier this year.

Anyone driving in this area must use an alternate route, such as Niles-Buchanan Road to U.S. 31.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday,...
The bridge will be closed to all traffic over the St. Joseph River until at least next Friday, Nov. 11.(WNDU)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen
Police officially announce arrest in Delphi murders case
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash

Latest News

The restrictions will be in place between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street.
Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka
There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these...
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka
Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail