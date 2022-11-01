‘That’s disrespect’: Board president draws criticism for cancelling public meeting

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The president of St. Joseph County’s Board of Commissioners was called out for calling off Tuesday’s scheduled meeting.

The decision to cancel was made late Monday afternoon, too late for some who showed up for the meeting this morning at the council chambers.

“There was nothing put out to the public, that I’m aware of, that this meeting was cancelled this morning,” said Jesse Davis, a resident. “And I’m sure several people that are here, possibly took time off work, such as myself, to come here this morning.”

“There are reasons why there are emergencies, things happen, and I hope everything is okay with Commissioner Baxmeyer,” said Sean O’Brien, of Clay Township. “But not to give an explanation, not to have respect for fellow commissioners. And to those of us who took time off to be here, time off work. That’s disrespect.”

Cancellation-related correspondence indicates that Board President Carl Baxmeyer was in Grand Rapids.

Tuesday’s agenda included a resolution on transferring county-owned land that makes up Clay Township Park, to Clay Township Government.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen
Police officially announce arrest in Delphi murders case
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash

Latest News

Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Former Democratic nominee for South Dakota Governor Billy Sutton is endorsing Jamie Smith in...
Sutton Backs Smith in South Dakota Governor's race
18 is old enough to run for the school board, but according to the school corporation’s policy,...
18-year-old running for South Bend School Board seat