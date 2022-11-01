‘That’s disrespect’: Board president draws criticism for cancelling public meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The president of St. Joseph County’s Board of Commissioners was called out for calling off Tuesday’s scheduled meeting.

The decision to cancel was made late Monday afternoon, too late for some who showed up for the meeting this morning at the council chambers.

“There was nothing put out to the public, that I’m aware of, that this meeting was cancelled this morning,” said Jesse Davis, a resident. “And I’m sure several people that are here, possibly took time off work, such as myself, to come here this morning.”

“There are reasons why there are emergencies, things happen, and I hope everything is okay with Commissioner Baxmeyer,” said Sean O’Brien, of Clay Township. “But not to give an explanation, not to have respect for fellow commissioners. And to those of us who took time off to be here, time off work. That’s disrespect.”

Cancellation-related correspondence indicates that Board President Carl Baxmeyer was in Grand Rapids.

Tuesday’s agenda included a resolution on transferring county-owned land that makes up Clay Township Park, to Clay Township Government.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.