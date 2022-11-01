South Bend seeks public input on city’s future with ‘visioning’ workshop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend needs your opinion!

The city will host a “South Bend 2045 Plan Public Visioning Workshop” on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m.

The event will be held at the Howard Park Event Center at 219. S. Saint Louis Blvd., and will be hosted by common council members.

Community members are invited to take part in the discussion on what they want the city to look like in the next 20 years.

