November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!
November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!
Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center.
The proclamation comes as part of the city’s initiative to raise visibility about transgender people and address issues members face.
Today, Mayor James Mueller presented a proclamation to the Transgender Resource, Education & Enrichment Services, declaring November as Trans Awareness Month in South Bend. The City joins in raising visibility about transgender people and address issues members face.🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/GmgWnicqIb— City of South Bend (@CityofSouthBend) November 1, 2022
