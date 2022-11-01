November is officially ‘Trans Awareness Month’ in South Bend

(Source: Ted Eytan/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Mayor James Mueller announced a new proclamation for the city!

November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!

Mayor Mueller presented the proclamation to Meghan Buell, the founder of the TREES Resource Center.

The proclamation comes as part of the city’s initiative to raise visibility about transgender people and address issues members face.

