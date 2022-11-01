November is officially “Trans Awareness Month” in South Bend!

Transgender Resource, Education and Enrichment Services, TREES, Inc. is honored to exist in a community that supports transgender inclusion.Receiving the proclamation today goes a long way not only talking the talk but walking the walk for creating a safe and supportive environment here in South Bend. As a transgender woman, I feel seen, included, and respected by my hometown. Thank you. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wanted to thank Mayor Mueller and the City of South Bend for their continued support.