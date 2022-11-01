Search underway for South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident who walked away from the center Tuesday morning.

The Indiana Department of Correction says Jessie Hanson, 37, was doing a work detail at a South Bend area business and was seen by a witness around 9:45 a.m. getting into a vehicle. A warrant has been issued and law enforcement officials are searching for Hanson.

Hanson is 6 feet tall and weighs about 198 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a Fighting Irish tattoo near his right eye. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Jessie Hanson (Indiana Department of Correction)

Hanson was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction in March on one count of possession of methamphetamine. His expected release date was December 2023.

**Anyone who sees Hanson is asked to call police and not approach him.**

The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center, located at 4650 Old Cleveland Road, is a low-level, minimum security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work. Residents typically have less than two years remaining on their sentence and are actively preparing for release.

