REO Speedwagon to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo in March 2023

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WNDU) - REO Speedwagon is making a stop in Michiana this upcoming March!

The band is scheduled to perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center on March 24, 2023 at 9 p.m.

Ticket prices for the show range from $89 to $139, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online beginning on Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

More information from Four Winds Casinos:

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by iconic vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon has rocked to the top of the charts with a RIAA-certified 22 million albums sold in the U.S., 40 million around the globe, and a string of worldwide hit singles. The group’s landmark album, “Hi Infidelity,” spent 15 weeks in the number one slot and went on to earn nine-times certified platinum sales. Thirty–plus years since that release, Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (lead guitar) and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying concert audiences with fan favorites such as “Keep On Loving You,” “In Your Letter,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Take It On the Run,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” and more. More information about REO Speedwagon is available at www.speedwagon.com.

Reservations and Information

To make a hotel reservation at Four Winds New Buffalo or for more information on Four Winds New Buffalo, Four Winds Hartford®, Four Winds Dowagiac® or Four Winds South Bend®, please call 1 (866)-4WINDS1, (866) 494-6371 or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino for information on the latest offers and promotions.

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band’s ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013 and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of businesses via Mno-Bmadsen, its non-gaming investment enterprise. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.

About Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center

Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center is a modern, multi-use facility that is located adjacent to the casino floor, at 11111 Wilson Road. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000-sq. ft. event center is often reconfigured to host large meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts and other performances at Silver Creek Event Center are available at https://fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment/event-center.

