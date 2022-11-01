REAL Services needs volunteers for Meals on Wheels program

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to make a difference and give back this winter, there’s an easy way you can help.

REAL Services desperately needs volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program.

It’s easy to volunteer, and only takes an hour-and-a-half each week.

Volunteers will be able to deliver meals to people over the age of 60, or those who can’t prepare meals themselves.

“Volunteers are the life blood of our program,” said George Hawthorne, director of nutrition & transportation. “Without volunteers, there’s no way we could do this program. Because paying individuals to do this work is a lot of money and we have very tight budgets that we have to live within.”

REAL Services also needs volunteers for other programs.

To learn more or to apply to volunteer, click here.

