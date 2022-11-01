One man dead after Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office says one man died October 30 after a multi-car crash on State Road 120 that happened on October 25.

Peter Hersey, 80-years-old of Middlebury, died from injuries sustained to his head days after he crossed the middle line traveling east on State Road 120 and hit two oncoming vehicles.

The first vehicle was a truck that overturned several times on the road shoulder before striking a mailbox. The second vehicle was a van that Hersey’s truck hit head on.

Hersey was transported from the scene to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

