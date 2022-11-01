NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween

NICU patients at Beacon Children's Hospital dress up for their first Halloween
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween courtesy of Beacon Children's Hospital.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Babies at Beacon Children’s Hospital got a treat on Monday!

The NICU patients dressed up for their very first Halloween, and the pictures are just adorable! The photo-op was part of Beacon’s goal of connecting, with heart, to their patients and families.

NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween.
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween.(Beacon Children's Hospital)

These babies are true superheroes!

To watch the full video on YouTube click here.

