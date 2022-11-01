New life is coming to former Berrien Hills country club and golf course

ST. JOE TOWNSHIP, MI. (WNDU) - The former Berrien Hills Golf Club had been an integral part of the St. Joseph Township community since it opened in 1923.

However, in 2019, it closed for good.

Now, the St. Joseph Township’s Planning Commission and Township Board have voted to approve of design plans that would give the space new life.

“The plans are really pretty exciting, even when I read what’s there, I think, that’s like walking distance. That’d be fantastic,” said Sam Barrington, a resident of the township.

Over the years, the space had become a sort of nature preserve, and developers, Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures, said that they have planned to keep about 50 percent of the land as open space, with the rest of the 100-acre property being set to serve as a residential, commercial, and recreational development.

“Anytime you have a large vacant space of land that’s about to be developed and you have businesses and retail and people who have opportunities in terms of housing, I think it’s a great thing. Much better than the vacancy it is now,” Barrington said.

The design plan presented by Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures showed features of single-family houses, townhouses, row houses, apartments, senior villas, and an extended stay hotel, as well as an outdoor recreation and activity center, stores, a restaurant, brew pub, flowering gardens, and more that will be open to the public.

“I’m all for it. I have kids, they love to play with other kids, and they’re outdoors. We do a lot outside, so we welcome it to the neighborhood,” said St. Joe Township resident Joseph Sicurello.

According to a statement shared by Denise Cook, Manager of the St. Joseph Charter Township, the project will bring additional tax revenue to the area, as well as new jobs and activity that would further connect the two sides of the township that are separated by the river.

While some residents shared that they are not looking forward to the noise and construction, others said that they could not wait for all that this development will bring.

“Just the development, to see new things, to see new people in the community, to see it bring more money to the area,” said Sicurello.

“I think the biggest thing is coming down to the street, turning right and there not being just a vacant large property, but rather, there’s actual things going on here and that’s always great for a community,” Barrington said.

According to Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures, the goal of the project would be creating a nature based, family and pet-friendly community for residents and visitors that would promote an active lifestyle.

For the full development proposal, click here.

