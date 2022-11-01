McDonald’s awards Niles High School with ‘Make Activities Count’ Grant

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a fast-food chain helping Niles students pursue their passions! McDonald’s “Make Activities Count” Grant program is giving $500 to students at Niles High School.

Business and marketing teacher Matt Herm will use this money to buy new video equipment and software.

His class will then use it to produce their daily announcements.

“Excited!” Herm exclaimed. “There’s some things that we’ve been limited in what we can do. Things like not having microphones. Right now, we’re filming everything with iPhones! Which are good quality, but we’d like to have a step up. So the video quality will just go up from here. The better equipment. And again, once we get to those industry standards, kids are getting a real feel for what the industry looks like.”

The daily announcements are an important part of the day-to-day life at Niles High School. The program helps kids stay engaged with school activities.

And students in Mr. Herm’s class get a hands-on education in marketing and business!

