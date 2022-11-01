Local entrepreneurs celebrate start of ‘National Entrepreneurship Month’ with graduation from HustleSBE

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - November is National Entrepreneurship Month, and it kicked off here in Michiana on Tuesday with the graduation of a group of local entrepreneurs from HustleSBE.

HustleSBE is a program that connects minority and women entrepreneurs with local resources.

Tuesday’s graduates are happy they went through the program.

“I think when it comes to entrepreneurship, it’s just an endeavor that you typically take on alone,” said Derald Gray, HustleSBE graduate. “You don’t really have co-workers, or sometimes you may not have a family or community around you to really support you or give you feedback or advice to really grow your business. So, to be part of Hustle SBE, we were able to network with other like-minded entrepreneurs.”

Gray also says entrepreneurship gives him a unique perspective on running a business.

“Just really working on your business instead of in it, which is something that I think is huge,” Gray said. “A lot of people get caught up in the day-to-day. I want to do the work and not work on the business itself, and this is just a great way to take a bird’s eye view of your business.”

