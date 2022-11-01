Lane restrictions in place on N. Main Street in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of N. Main Street in Mishawaka will have lane restrictions until at least Thursday, Nov. 3.

The restrictions will be in place between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane for both directions during the process, so expect delays.

Officials are asking you to drive carefully in the area for everyone’s safety.

