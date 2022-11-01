Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you through Mishawaka, here is a traffic alert you’ll want to know about.

Crews began working on a sewer rehabilitation project Monday on Lincoln Way West between Spring Street and Main Street.

Lane restrictions and parking restrictions will be in place during this process. The work is expected to last through Friday, Nov. 4.

You’re asked to drive carefully through the area or use an alternate route if possible.

