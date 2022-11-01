Kids have fun trick-or-treating on Halloween

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - It wasn’t necessarily the best weather for trick-or-treating Monday night, but that didn’t bring down kids’ spirits.

Halloween was in full effect in one Granger neighborhood.

Kids filled up their candy bags and showed off their awesome costumes.

A group of friends say this is their second time trick-or-treating together.

“We all decided to be farm animals with these pink cowboy hats, so I don’t really know how we decided on that, but we did,” said Lucy Mulvehill

“And we also did face paint too...And we get to see all the costumes too...And this is a pretty big neighborhood so you can get a lot of candy too,” said Ava Kujawa.

Happy Halloween!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.