Kids have fun trick-or-treating on Halloween

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - It wasn’t necessarily the best weather for trick-or-treating Monday night, but that didn’t bring down kids’ spirits.

Halloween was in full effect in one Granger neighborhood.

Kids filled up their candy bags and showed off their awesome costumes.

A group of friends say this is their second time trick-or-treating together.

“We all decided to be farm animals with these pink cowboy hats, so I don’t really know how we decided on that, but we did,” said Lucy Mulvehill

“And we also did face paint too...And we get to see all the costumes too...And this is a pretty big neighborhood so you can get a lot of candy too,” said Ava Kujawa.

Happy Halloween!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Allen
Police officially announce arrest in Delphi murders case
Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
Abby Williams and Libby German
Police expected to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

WNDU's Monica Murphy interviews kids who are out trick-or-treating in this Halloween...
Halloween trick-or-treating in Granger
Suspect officially arrested in Delphi murders case.
Suspect officially arrested in Delphi murders case
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween courtesy of...
NICU patients at Beacon Children’s Hospital dress up for their first Halloween
Lane, parking restrictions in place for sewer rehab project in Mishawaka