Former ND linebacker Manti Te’o voted into Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

By Matt Loch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o has been voted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

Te’o is one of three players in this year’s class. He still holds the school record for career interceptions for a linebacker.

Te’o was a finalist for the Heisman and an All-American his senior year. He went on that year to win the Maxwell Award, Lott Trophy, Bednarik Award, Walter Camp Award, and quite a few others, capping off one of the most decorated seasons in college football history.

