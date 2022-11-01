First Alert Forecast: Foggy start to Tuesday; Sunny & mild finish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: AM Fog. PM Sun. Mild. High 65F. Wind WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Areas of Dense Fog . Low 42F. Wind light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: AM Fog. PM Sun. High 68F. Low 48F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Near record high temperatures. The Record high is 76F set back in 1987. Forecast High 72F. Low 54F. Wind S at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and warm. Near record high temperatures. The Record high is 75F set back in 2015. Forecast High 72F. Low 58F.

WEEKEND: Our next chance for showers arrives this upcoming weekend. Dry weather is expected for much of Saturday with showers increasing in coverage late in the day. Showers move out Sunday morning.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.