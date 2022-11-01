Convicted murderer out on parole arrested for rape, 6 felonies

By Mark Peterson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A convicted murderer was out on parole when he allegedly committed rape and six other felony crimes.

In July of 2000, police found 26-year-old Charmaine Crump stabbed to death in a car that came to rest at a busy South Bend intersection.

In 2002, Dennis Jones was convicted of her murder.

Jones served 17 years of the 60-year sentence imposed. He was released on parole in 2019.

At the time, he said his goals were to build credit and get involved in real estate.

Reality is, he’s now charged with rape and six other felony crimes for allegedly forcing a woman into her car in August of this year, where he sexually assaulted her, strangled her, made her withdraw $40 from an ATM, then fled on foot.

Court documents indicate that DNA linked Jones to the crime. He faces an initial court hearing on Nov. 9. Prosecutors have asked that bail not be set until after a hearing in open court.

Jones’ criminal history actually dates back to 1994 with prior convictions for robbery and attempted robbery.

