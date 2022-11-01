Bethel University to perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A classic is coming to the stage at Bethel University!
The university’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” will take place on Nov. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium.
The family-friendly play follows Alice down the rabbit hole as she discovers the magic and mystery of Wonderland!
Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $10 for children 12 and under.
For more information or to purchase tickets, simply click here.
