Bethel University to perform ‘Alice in Wonderland’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A classic is coming to the stage at Bethel University!

The university’s production of “Alice in Wonderland” will take place on Nov. 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., and Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

The family-friendly play follows Alice down the rabbit hole as she discovers the magic and mystery of Wonderland!

Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $10 for children 12 and under.

