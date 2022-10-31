Police officially announce arrest in Delphi murders investigation

Richard Allen
Richard Allen(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police officially announced an arrest Monday in the 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German.

Abby and Libby disappeared during a hike on Feb. 13, 2017 near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were discovered in the woods near that trail a day later.

Shortly after they were tragically murdered, the Indiana State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s office created the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force, which encompassed federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Police say this task force has worked diligently the last five and a half years to ensure this crime did not go unsolved.

Abby Williams and Libby German
Abby Williams and Libby German

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, detectives with the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force took Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi into custody at the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post for the murders of Abby and Libby. Allen was then taken to the Carroll County Jail.

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder and taken to the White County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.

Police stressed during a news conference Monday that further details regarding the case will be revealed at a later date, and the probable cause affidavit remains sealed until further notice because the investigation is “far from over.”

Indiana State Police would like to thank everyone who was involved throughout this investigation, which included the Indiana State Police, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Delphi Police Department, Carroll County Prosecutor’s office, United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and numerous other federal and local agencies. These agencies have invested countless hours and resources into this investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Downtown St. Joseph celebrates Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Downtown businesses will offer trick-or-treating Monday in St. Joseph and the Benton Harbor Arts District.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

First Alert Halloween Forecast: Spooky fog followed by ghostly showers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Damp and gray for Halloween 2022 across Michiana. Hit and miss showers will stick around through the first half of Halloween evening.

News

Loss into life; transplant recipient meets donor’s family

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
It only took six hours before doctors found a donor match for Sharon Culbreath.

Latest News

News

South Bend’s Wolf Ticket releases debut album

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
Wolf Ticket’s band members include lead singer Lance Mullins, lead guitarist Michael Kolodziej, drummer Dustin Taberski, guitarist Ryan Maly, and bassist Elliot Skjordal.

News

Michiana celebrates Día de los Muertos

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
The Day of the Dead is a Mexican holiday where deceased relatives are honored guests and celebrated with their favorite food, drinks, and music.

News

Heart Transplant meeting Michiana

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Wolf Ticket Album Release Party

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Dia de los Muertos Michiana

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Chuck Weather WNDU

Updated: 11 hours ago