South Bend’s Wolf Ticket releases debut album

Wolf Ticket plays for a packed crowd at The Garage Arcade Bar in South Bend.
By Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening at The Garage Arcade Bar on Friday night, music fans came out to see Wolf Ticket perform its self-titled album before making it available to the public.

Drawing inspiration from the 90s and early 2000s rock and alternative bands, the pop-punk band from South Bend tries to combine their lead singer’s background in gospel and R+B with complex guitar riffs and excitable drum solos.

The band name comes from before tickets were electronic and scannable, and scalpers would pray on unsuspecting concertgoers with fake tickets or wolf tickets.

Michael Kolodziej, the lead guitarist for the band, says being able to play for the community that he calls home makes all the hard work and sacrifice worth it.

“I love playing music for the community,” said Wolf Ticket Lead Guitarist Michael Kolodziej. “I’ve been in local bands for 20 years in this town, and this is the first time that I’ve had such great bandmates, and I’ve had great ones in the past, but nothing like this. This was just magic to sit down, write, and record, and now release music together. We spent the last three years, four months, and 30 days start to finish creating this, and we just want to bring it to the community.”

Wolf Ticket’s band members include lead singer Lance Mullins, lead guitarist Michael Kolodziej, drummer Dustin Taberski, guitarist Ryan Maly, and bassist Elliot Skjordal.

You can find Wolf Ticket’s long-awaited debut album on Spotify and Apple Music.

