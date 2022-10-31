Police investigating after double shooting in South Bend

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Bend on Monday.
Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Bend on Monday.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Bend on Monday.

According to the South Bend Police Department, first responders found one man and woman shot around 2:30 p.m. outside a house in the 600 block of Wilbur Street.

Police provided medical assistance, and the victims were later transported to the hospital.

Their condition is unclear at this time. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at (574) 288-STOP or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

