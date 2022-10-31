Loss into life; transplant recipient meets donor’s family

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A local woman got the chance to meet her son’s heart transplant recipient.

When Teena Smith of St. Joseph lost her son, Joe Reaume, in 2020, his doctors asked if she would consider donating his organs, as just one donor can save eight lives.

Smith tells 16 News Now that when she prayed on it that night, she heard her son’s voice telling her it was what he wanted.

The recipient, now 33-year-old Sharon Culbreath, was just 31 when she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, meaning she would need a new heart or die.

“It’s bittersweet, it really is, because in order to get a heart, you know someone has to die, so it’s really a bittersweet thing,” said heart transplant recipient Sharon Culbreath. “All glory to God first, but he’s my savior, he really is, and a part of him gets to live on through me.”

Doctors put Sharon on the national transplant list, but miraculously, it only took six hours before doctors found a match. It was Joe, who had passed away in Florida on the same day.

As fate would have it, the two families would be connected closer than they imagined.

Smith and Culbreath reached out to each other and formed a fast friendship through common admiration of Joe.

“I was kind of scared, but I was praying and hoping that you would write me back,” said Culbreath. “So, after I sent you that first letter, it took a little bit, and then they finally called me and said they had a letter, and I just immediately started crying.”

Smith and Culbreath talk on the phone regularly and say they plan on staying in each other’s lives.

“It’s so therapeutic to hear from, correspond with somebody that has one of your loved one’s organs,” said Teena Smith, the mother of Joe Reaume.

After going through this emotional journey, Smith and Culbreath’s entire families are now organ donors.

Culbreath says she will take excellent care of Joe’s (her new) heart because she wants to meet her grandkids someday.

More than 105,000 Americans are currently waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

