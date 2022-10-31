Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect arrested in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re hearing from the grandparents of Libby German after they received the news they’ve been waiting to hear for the past five-and-a-half years – a man has been arrested and charged in their granddaughter’s murder.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi is facing two counts of murder.

For years, the family has said today could be the day. And finally on Monday, we heard it many times – today is the day – and it means we are one step closer to bringing justice for Abby and Libby.

16 News Now spoke with the Patty family back in February on the 5-year anniversary of the girls’ deaths and they were confident this day would come. They’ve relied heavily on their faith and never lost hope in law enforcement.

They described Monday’s news as bittersweet. Becky Patty said they were called in on Wednesday, so they’ve had a few days to process it before it was released to the public. But Becky was emotional, saying it’s not how she envisioned this moment to be.

“I don’t feel like I thought I would,” Becky said. “I always said I would be screaming on the rooftops, but we are not. It’s sad. While there’s someone who has been arrested, our lives for five-and-a-half years have been in a search mode. That’s what we’ve done, but now we are not doing that anymore. We are just kind of feeling our way and figuring out what our purpose is now.”

On Monday, CVS Health confirmed Allen’s employment at the local CVS in town. According to Becky, Allen not only developed pictures for the girls’ funeral, but gave the photos to the family free of charge.

Meanwhile, 16 News Now spoke one-on-one with Libby’s grandfather, Mike, on Monday after what he called an overwhelming day for the family at the press conference.

He said he didn’t necessarily expect the arrest to come from someone in his own community.

“(I was) more let down I would say than shocked,” Mike said. “That someone in your own community could do such a thing or be accused of such a thing. It was shocking to know that someone could be charged with that in your own local community.”

Even though it’s a big day for girls’ families, there are still many questions in this case due to the lack of details released during Monday’s news conference.

“Obviously I want to know,” Mike said. “I want to know more, and I want to know now, but that’s not how it’s going to work, and I’ve come to accept it. If that’s the task at hand, then that’s what I want to do.

“I want it right with the right person behind bars,” he added. “The girls deserve it.”

Police say the tip line is still open and they’re asking people with any information or any interaction they had with Allen to come forward.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.