Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!

Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.

Residents should have leaves raked to the curb prior to the start of their zone’s start date.

  • Zone A: Week of Oct. 31
  • Zone B: Week of Nov. 7
  • Zone C: Week of Nov. 14
  • Zone D: Week of Nov. 21

For more information, click here.

(City of Elkhart)
(City of Elkhart)
(City of Elkhart)
(City of Elkhart)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick-or-Treat WNDU
Halloween 2022: Official Trick-or-Treat times across Michiana
Neighbors say they heard a hail of bullets just after 8 p.m on Saturday.
2 remain in critical condition after weekend shooting in South Bend
Richard Allen
Police officially announce arrest in Delphi murders case
Roshell Clinton (left) and Danielle Branch (right).
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
Abby Williams and Libby German
Police expected to announce arrest in Delphi murders Monday

Latest News

Chuck Weather
Chuck Weather
We're hearing from the grandparents of Libby German as they received the news they've been...
Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect arrested in Delphi murders
Carrol County Prosecutor Nick McLeland on Oct. 31, 2022.
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders case
One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant.
One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant