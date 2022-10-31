Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!

Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.

Residents should have leaves raked to the curb prior to the start of their zone’s start date.

Zone A : Week of Oct. 31

Zone B : Week of Nov. 7

Zone C : Week of Nov. 14

Zone D : Week of Nov. 21

