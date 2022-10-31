Leaf me be; South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program kicks off on Halloween

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 31st is more than Halloween this year. It’s also the first day of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program.

City Crews are going house to house all over the city, clearing yards of fallen leaves.

Last year, the program collected 41,462 cubic yards of leaves, equivalent to covering Notre Dame Stadium’s football field with 21 ft. of leaves.

Crews will make two passes on each street over the next month, so if you miss the first pickup, you’ll get another chance in a few weeks.

The city says there’s no need for you to call. Just rake your leaves to the tree lawn area, but not in the street, avoid parking cars in front of leaf piles, and clear piles of large sticks, rocks, and other debris.

“Sometimes people put them out in the road,” said Eric Horvath, public works director for the City of South Bend. “The problem is, when we get rain, then it gets washed into the storm lines and plugs up storm drains, causing flooding. So, we try to do it right in the tree lawn itself, so get it in between the sidewalk and the curb is the perfect place to put them.”

Burning leaves is prohibited in South Bend and violates the city ordinance.

The leaves collected from the city are composed and turned into dirt used at South Bend parks and various projects.

“If people could do what they can to just be courteous of our guys trying to pick up leaves,” said Horvath. “It’s a big job, we have a lot of leaves to pick up, and so it’s really helpful, not only keeping the piles clean but then making sure you’re not parking in front of the piles so our guys can get to them with the vac-truck. Otherwise, it makes it really difficult because then they’ve got to rake around a truck or something to get the leaves sucked up.”

Leaf pickup continues through Dec. 5, 2022.

